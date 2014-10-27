BRIEF-Cantargia Q4 pre-tax loss widens to SEK 16.2 million
* Q4 pre-tax loss 16.2 million Swedish crowns ($1.8 million)versus loss 5.0 million crowns year ago Source text for Eikon:
Oct 27 Beijing Strong Biotechnologies Inc
* Says its Shenzhen IPO 333 times oversubscribed in online tranche
* Signs distribution agreement with Burkhart Dental in USA Source text for Eikon:
March 15 Drugmaker Hikma Pharmaceuticals Plc said its full-year core operating profit rose 2.4 percent as weakness in its generic drugs business was more than offset by growth in its injectables and branded business.