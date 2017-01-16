BRIEF-Alexander & Baldwin approved Q1 2017 dividend
* Approved Q1 2017 dividend of $0.07 (7 cents) per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Jan 16 Indian stock market operator BSE Ltd has set the indicative price band for its initial public offering (IPO) of shares at between 805 rupees and 806 rupees apiece, according to a marketing term sheet for the offering.
The IPO, which will open for bidding on Jan. 23, will see some of BSE's shareholders selling a total of 15.4 million shares, and will value the stock exchange at 44 billion rupees ($645.02 million) at the top end of the price range.
Some of the top BSE shareholders, who will sell their holdings in the offering, include Singapore Exchange Ltd and investment firm Acacia Banyan Partners, and proceeds from the sale will go to those investors.
($1 = 68.2149 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Anuradha Subramanyan and Sumeet Chatterjee; Editing by Himani Sarkar)
Jan 24 U.S. President Donald Trump met with auto executives on Tuesday and gave the energy industry a boost with action on pipelines. Highlights of the day follow: PIPELINES Trump signs orders smoothing the path for the controversial Keystone XL and Dakota Access oil pipelines, aiming to expand energy infrastructure and roll back key Obama administration environmental actions. IMMIGRATION Trump is expected to sign executive orders starting on Wednesday that
SYDNEY, Jan 25 Australia's AMP Ltd on Wednesday said it has closed its fledgling venture capital arm as the life insurer focuses on improving overall performance after flagging a nearly $1 billion earnings hit.