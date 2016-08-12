MUMBAI Aug 12 BSE Ltd, India's second-biggest exchange, plans to hire Axis, Edelweiss, Jefferies and Nomura as joint global coordinators for a $150 million initial public offering in India, IFR reported, citing two sources close to the transaction.

Deutsche Bank, Motilal Oswal and SBI Capital Markets will also be hired as bookrunners, reported IFR, a Thomson Reuters publication.

BSE will file a draft prospectus for the IPO by next month and plans to launch the offering before March 31, 2017, IFR added. (Reporting by Rafael Nam; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)