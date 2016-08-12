MUMBAI Aug 12 BSE Ltd, India's second-biggest
exchange, plans to hire Axis, Edelweiss, Jefferies and Nomura as
joint global coordinators for a $150 million initial public
offering in India, IFR reported, citing two sources close to the
transaction.
Deutsche Bank, Motilal Oswal and SBI Capital Markets will
also be hired as bookrunners, reported IFR, a Thomson Reuters
publication.
BSE will file a draft prospectus for the IPO by next month
and plans to launch the offering before March 31, 2017, IFR
added.
(Reporting by Rafael Nam; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)