Dec 12 BSG Resources:

* Has submitted an application for a judicial review at UK High Court against director of Serious Fraud Office (SFO) and Secretary of State for Home Department

* Grounds of judicial review are that decisions to accede to Guinean requests for assistance were unlawful

* In acceding to request for assistance, SFO and SSHD would facilitate investigation brought in bad faith for political reasons