Dec 12 Mining company BSG Resources (BSGR) said
it had started legal action against Britain's Home Secretary and
the UK anti-fraud agency, alleging they had helped an
investigation by Guinean authorities into BSGR's activities in
the west African country.
The mining arm of Israeli billionaire Beny Steinmetz's
business said it had sought a judicial review of decisions made
by the UK Serious Fraud Office (SFO) and Home Secretary Theresa
May relating to a "purported criminal investigation into BSGR
and unnamed others".
The Guernsey-incorporated miner said this was unlawful
because the Guinean request was politically motivated and there
was no guarantee of a fair trial in Guinea.
The Guinean government, which last December ran a review of
mining contracts allocated by previous administrations, has
alleged that BSGR bribed officials to win a 2008 licence to
develop half of the Simandou deposit in Guinea, one of the
world's largest untapped iron ore resources.
Global Witness, which campaigns for transparency in the
resources industry, alleged in a report published on its website
that the SFO had ordered a company linked to Steinmetz and two
leading law firms to hand over thousands of documents as part of
the inquiry.
BSGR, which denies any wrongdoing, said in its statement on
Friday: "BSGR is the victim of multiple related parties acting
independently and in concert to achieve various objectives at
the expense of BSGR and the people of Guinea."
The SFO said it could neither confirm nor deny its interest
in the matter or any of the details in the Global Witness
report.
A spokesman for Britain's Home Office was not immediately
available for comment.
