* Private banking unit gets Hong Kong banking license

* BSI pulled in 2.9 billion Sfr new assets in H1, 2011

ZURICH Dec 7 Generali private banking arm BSI has received its banking license from the Hong Kong regulator, BSI said on Wednesday, allowing it to offer a full range of banking and investment services to Asian customers.

The Lugano-based bank has been pushing hard to expand in the region since it hired a large team, including co-CEO Hanspeter Brunner, from RBS Coutts, sister company to London based Coutts & Co which counts Queen Elizabeth II among its clients.

"The Asian business has contributed significantly to 2.9 billion Swiss francs ($3.13 billion) in new money, which BSI accrued in the first half of 2011," said Alfredo Gysi, who will take on the chairman's role at BSI at he beginning of 2012.

($1 = 0.9272 Swiss francs) (Reporting by Martin de Sa'Pinto; Editing by Elaine Hardcastle)