BRIEF-Freddie Mac prices $1.26 billion Multifamily K-Deal, Kf27
* Approximately $1.26 billion in K certificates are expected to settle on or about Feb. 21, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Private banking unit gets Hong Kong banking license
* BSI pulled in 2.9 billion Sfr new assets in H1, 2011
ZURICH Dec 7 Generali private banking arm BSI has received its banking license from the Hong Kong regulator, BSI said on Wednesday, allowing it to offer a full range of banking and investment services to Asian customers.
The Lugano-based bank has been pushing hard to expand in the region since it hired a large team, including co-CEO Hanspeter Brunner, from RBS Coutts, sister company to London based Coutts & Co which counts Queen Elizabeth II among its clients.
"The Asian business has contributed significantly to 2.9 billion Swiss francs ($3.13 billion) in new money, which BSI accrued in the first half of 2011," said Alfredo Gysi, who will take on the chairman's role at BSI at he beginning of 2012.
($1 = 0.9272 Swiss francs)
NEW YORK, Feb 8 The Three Degrees, a female vocal group best known for the 1974 smash "When Will I See You Again," has sued Sony Music Entertainment Inc, seeking to recoup decades of royalties it says were withheld by a former manager and his widow.
(The following statement was released by the rating agency) FRANKFURT/LONDON, February 08 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed HETA Asset Resolution AG's EUR1bn government-guaranteed Tier 2 subordinated notes (XS0863484035) issued in 2012 and maturing in 2022 at 'AA+'. KEY RATING DRIVERS The notes' rating is equalised with Austria's Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (AA+/Stable), based on Fitch's expectation that the Austrian government will continue to honour the unconditional and irrevocable