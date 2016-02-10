BRIEF-Buffett-Backed 3G Capital weighing bid for Panera Bread- NY Post, citing sources
April 11 Buffett-backed Private Equity Firm 3G Capital Weighing Bid For Panera Bread - NY Post, citing sources Source text : http://nyp.st/2p0VVNJ
ZURICH Feb 10 Swiss private bank BSI is selling its remaining 49 percent stake in B-Source to banking software company Avaloq, BSI said on Wednesday.
BSI, owned by Brazil's BTG Pactual, is not disclosing the price of the sale of B-Source, a business process and IT outsourcing provider for banks and the financial industry.
BSI said it originally sold a 51 percent stake of B-Source to Avaloq in 2011, with an option for Avaloq to eventually buy the remaining stake. (Reporting by John Miller)
BIRMINGHAM, Ala., April 10 Alabama Governor Robert Bentley resigned on Monday after pleading guilty to two misdemeanors related to campaign finance violations and linked to his relationship with a former adviser, ending a year-long scandal that has enveloped the state's government.