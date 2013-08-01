BRIEF-Zhejiang Furun's unit to invest 145 mln yuan to set up insurance JV with partners
* Says unit plans to invest 145 million yuan ($20.97 million) to set up insurance jv with partners
MILAN Aug 1 Ital's Assicurazioni Generali is continuing talks to sell its private banking unit BSI but will not sell if the price is not right, the insurer's CFO said on Thursday.
Asked whether Generali would give exclusivity to Banco Espirito Santo, Alberto Minali said he would prefer to keep silent on the matter.
"We are not a distressed seller of an asset. We will analyse the offers when they come and if we think the price does not match what we consider to be the right price, we won't sell it," Minali said on a conference call. (Reporting by Silvia Aloisi, editing by Stephen Jewkes)
* Says of a probable delay in filing of its 2016 audited accounts with Nigerian Stock Exchange
March 10 Hong Kong's Hang Seng index reversed earlier losses on Friday, after market sentiment was hit by a slide in oil prices, with traders turning their attention to a near certain U.S. rate hike next week.