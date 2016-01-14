ZURICH Jan 14 Swiss cantonal bank BancaStato
said on Thursday it was making a non-binding offer for Brazilian
group BTG Pactual's Swiss private banking unit BSI.
"BancaStato sent a non-binding letter of intent for the
acquisition of the capital stock of BSI SA. Given its scope, the
transaction is coordinated with two important partners, and the
bank has informed the State Council of the steps taken," said
the bank, which like BSI is based in the canton of Ticino.
In a statement on its website it called the step "an
excellent investment opportunity that is of interest to the
whole financial sector and the state can avoid the dismemberment
of BSI SA".
(Reporting by Ruppert Pretterklieber, Editing by Michael
Shields)