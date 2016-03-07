(Adds that news was reported earlier by Swiss finance website)
ZURICH, March 7 Swiss bank BSI, which was
recently sold by Brazil's Grupo BTG Pactual SA to
EFG International AG, said on Monday that the head of
its Asia business would leave the bank.
"After having spent more than 45 years in the financial
industry, Mr Hans Peter Brunner, CEO BSI Asia, decided to retire
and is leaving BSI accordingly," a BSI spokesman said in a
statement.
"The responsibility for BSI Bank Ltd Singapore will be
handed over to Mr Raj Sriram, who has joined BSI in 2009 and is
currently head of private banking Asia."
Brunner, 64, will work with Sriram on the transition in the
coming weeks, the spokesman said.
News of Brunner's departure was first reported by Swiss
finance website Inside Paradeplatz.
EFG announced a deal to buy BSI earlier this year, a
purchase it hopes will catapult the bank into Switzerland's top
five money managers for the wealthy.
Zurich-based EFG will pay 975 million Swiss francs ($975
million) in cash, with BTG Pactual also getting a roughly 20
percent stake in EFG. This could rise to 30 percent if the share
sale gets bogged down in tough markets.
($1 = 0.9998 Swiss francs)
