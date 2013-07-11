LONDON, July 11 BT will kick off its Premier League coverage by showing Liverpool's match against Stoke next month after becoming the latest challenger to BSkyB's dominance of the sports rights market.

Former state telecoms company BT is investing around 1 billion pounds ($1.5 billion) developing its sports channels, opening a new front in a marketing battle with BSkyB to offer subscribers a compelling bundle of television, broadband and telephone services.

A glance at the early fixtures shows the scale of the challenge facing BT after it replaced Disney-owend ESPN as the second Premier League broadcaster in Britain.

BSkyB will feature champions Manchester United's away match with Swansea on the evening of Saturday Aug. 17, the first of its four games from the opening round of matches.

Sky will also show United's home game with Chelsea on Monday August 26 and visit to Liverpool the following Sunday.

United will make their first appearance on BT Sport on September 14 when they host promoted Crystal Palace.

"When you look at the opening fixtures in black and white, you can see that no other broadcaster comes close to the quality that we offer," said Sky Sports managing director Barney Francis.

"Sky Sports will show every match between last season's top four as well as every club at least twice by December.

BSkyB is paying 760 million pounds per season to show 116 live Premier League matches. BT has acquired 38 games at an annual cost of 246 million pounds.

BT is offering its sports channels for free to its broadband customers to try to defend its market leadership. BSkyB has responded with a mirror deal, giving free broadband to customers who subscribe to its sports channels.