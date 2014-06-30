June 30 BSkyB, Britain's largest pay-TV
company, is in talks to take a majority stake in Love
Productions, which produces shows such as "The Great British
Bake Off" and "Benefits Street," the Times reported, without
citing sources.
The deal, which was first reported by Britain's Broadcast
magazine, would add to business at BSkyB's Sky Vision
distribution unit, the Times said. (bit.ly/1ltmsJ9)
The unit sells show rights to programmes produced in the UK
to overseas markets.
A spokesman for BSkyB, which counts Rupert Murdoch's 21st
Century Fox as its largest shareholder, declined to comment.
(Reporting by Esha Vaish in Bangalore; Editing by Leslie Adler)