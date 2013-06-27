Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
LONDON, June 27 BSkyB will show live soccer for free in Britain on the opening day of the English Premier League season in August, the latest tactical move in a fight with sporting rival BT.
BSkyB has long been the dominant force in the British sports rights market but is facing a new challenge from former state telecoms company BT which has bought a share of the Premier League action.
BSkyB is shuffling its channels to make its soccer coverage available to non-subscribers on Saturday, August 17.
"Millions of home viewers can enjoy a live Premier League match, a Football League fixture, plus a host of other football shows at no cost," BSkyB said in a statement.
BSkyB and BT are locked in a marketing battle to offer subscribers a compelling bundle of television, broadband and telephone services.
BT has spent around 1 billion pounds ($1.5 billion) on its sports channels and will offer these free to its broadband customers from August.
BSkyB has responded with a mirror deal, offering free broadband to Britons who subscribe to its sports channels.
The real winners in the BSkyB-BT battle are the Premier League clubs who have enjoyed a 70 percent rise in the value of domestic TV rights to more than 1 billion pounds per season.
BSkyB will show 116 live games next season, while BT can screen 38.
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)