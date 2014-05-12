BRIEF-Forent Energy says termination of amalgamation with Perisson Petroleum
* Forent Energy Ltd says board of directors of forent has established an independent committee to investigate strategic alternatives for company
LONDON May 12 Rupert Murdoch's 21st Century Fox said on Monday that it had held numerous talks about combining the Sky-branded European satellite platforms in Britain, Germany and Italy, but it noted that no agreement had ever been reached.
"Over the years we've had numerous internal discussions regarding the organizational and ownership structure of the European Sky-branded satellite platforms," the company said in a statement.
"From time to time these conversations have included BSkyB, however no agreement between the parties has ever been reached."
Earlier on Monday, British Sky Broadcasting said it was in early talks with 21st Century Fox over the possible acquisition of its pay-TV assets in Germany and Italy, Sky Deutschland and Sky Italia, confirming weekend reports. (Reporting by Paul Sandle, Editing by Brenda Goh)
VIENNA, March 17 Austria's supreme court has ruled against Amazon.com in a decade-old dispute over a national levy on sales of blank data storage products, ordering it to pay the fee aimed at supporting musicians and other artists.
FRANKFURT, March 17 Private equity firm KKR has struck a deal with six shareholders of GfK that clears the way to squeeze out the German market researcher's minority shareholders.