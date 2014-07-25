BRIEF-Forent Energy says termination of amalgamation with Perisson Petroleum
* Forent Energy Ltd says board of directors of forent has established an independent committee to investigate strategic alternatives for company
LONDON, July 25 Britain's BSkyB has agreed to pay around 4.9 billion pounds ($8.3 billion) to buy Rupert Murdoch's pay-TV assets in Germany and Italy, responding to the slowing growth at home with a deal to create a European powerhouse.
It will pay for the deal with cash, debt and by a placing of shares that represents around 10 percent of the firm's issued share capital.
BSkyB said under the deal with Murdoch's 21st Century Fox , it would pay 2.45 billion pounds for Sky Italia and 2.9 billion pounds for Fox's 57 percent stake in Sky Deutschland to create a combined group with nearly 20 million customers.
The payment for Sky Italia will be made up of cash and BSkyB's stake in the National Geographic Channel. ($1 = 0.5885 British Pounds) (Reporting by Kate Holton; editing by Paul Sandle)
VIENNA, March 17 Austria's supreme court has ruled against Amazon.com in a decade-old dispute over a national levy on sales of blank data storage products, ordering it to pay the fee aimed at supporting musicians and other artists.
FRANKFURT, March 17 Private equity firm KKR has struck a deal with six shareholders of GfK that clears the way to squeeze out the German market researcher's minority shareholders.