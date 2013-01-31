LONDON Jan 31 Demand for additional products
such as broadband and telephony helped pay-TV group BSkyB
to report first half operating profit up a
better-than-expected 8 percent on Thursday.
Britain's dominant pay-TV group, which provides fixed-line
telephony, TV and broadband, also added 88,000 net new customers
to the service in the three months to the end of December,
compared with a forecast of 58,000.
The strong performance in customer growth helped the group
to post first half operating profit up 8 percent to 647 million
pounds ($1 billion) against a forecast of 632 million pounds.