LONDON, July 26 BSkyB announced a new
500 million pound ($766 million)share buyback on Friday as it
released fourth quarter results showing the group in fighting
spirits ahead of its pending pay-TV battle with telecoms giant
BT.
Britain's dominant pay-TV group also hiked its full-year
dividend by 18 percent.
That capped off full-year results which showed adjusted
operating profit up 9 percent to 1.3 billion pounds, helped by
an increase in the amount customers are willing to pay to an
average 577 pounds per year.
The results for the period until the end of June are the
last set before deep-pocketed rival BT launches its new sports
TV service in August.