LONDON May 1 British pay-TV operator BSkyB added 74,000 net new TV customers in the third quarter, more than double the growth it recorded last year, as it shrugged off the competition from BT.

BSkyB, which provides pay-TV, broadband and telephony, reported nine-month revenues up 7 percent to 5.7 billion pounds, in line with forecasts, although operating profit fell by an as expected 9 percent due to the investment in sports rights.

The addition of 74,000 new TV customers, on both the paid subscription package and the cheaper online offering, was all the more impressive as BT has ramped up its offering and marketing in sports TV.

(Reporting by Kate Holton, Editing by Paul Sandle)