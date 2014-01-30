* Exclusive deal secures HBO content until 2020
* First-half operating profit beats market expectations
* More customers signing up for HD and on-demand TV
* Shares up 4.1 pct
(Adds sports rights announcement)
By Paul Sandle
LONDON, Jan 30 BSkyB has signed a new
deal with U.S. producer HBO to secure exclusive access to
blockbuster shows such as "Game of Thrones" until 2020 and
strengthen its defence against an increasingly competitive BT
.
The deal announced on Thursday is part of efforts by
Britain's dominant pay-TV provider to broaden its offering with
increased content and services to tie in customers after BT
encroached on its traditional stronghold of sports coverage last
year.
BT snatched the rights to European Champions League soccer,
one of Sky's most prized sports assets, for 2015-2018 last year.
Sky, however, announced six new sports deals on Thursday,
including the 2017 British & Irish Lions rugby union tour to New
Zealand, which it said strengthened its sports offer.
The investment in products, marketing and increasingly
expensive rights to televise English Premier League soccer
squeezed operating profit in Sky's first half but drove a 7.6
percent rise in revenue, the company said on Thursday.
The 8 percent drop in operating profit was less than the
market expected and Chief Executive Jeremy Darroch, while
acknowledging that the consumer environment remains challenging,
said that more people were joining Sky and taking more products,
such as high-definition (HD) television, on-demand movies and
broadband.
"We have seen strong demand across the board," he said.
Subscribers took 873,000 new products in the Christmas
quarter, Sky said, up 42 percent year on year and beating
analyst expectations of 731,000.
One million internet-connected HD boxes were installed in
the quarter, making Sky's connected TV platform the biggest in
Britain and Ireland with 4.4 million customers.
"Customers love the benefits that a connected box brings
them; on-demand usage more than trebled year on year," Darroch
said. "The number of movie rentals we are seeing through Sky
Store is growing very very quickly; it doubled thanks to the
popularity of titles like 'Despicable Me 2'."
TOP BLUE-CHIP CLIMBER
Shares in Sky, minority owned by Rupert Murdoch's 21st
Century Fox, rose to an 11-week high of 895.5 pence
after the results and were up 4.1 percent at 879.5 pence at 1531
GMT, topping the FTSE 100 leaderboard.
Citi analysts said that Sky's exclusive HBO deal calmed
concerns that BT's ambitions would widen to include movie and
entertainment content.
"With one of the main rights packages tied up until 2020,
this is now less likely, or at least more challenging," they
said in a note.
The strength of demand for connected boxes was another
surprise.
"This may actually depress earnings in the near term, but
the implications operationally are significant," the analysts
said, noting that internet-connected boxes drove transactions on
the Sky platform and lowered the number of subscribers leaving
the service.
Darroch declined to reveal the cost of the deal with HBO,
which is owned by Time Warner, but a report in The
Guardian newspaper put it at 275 million pounds ($455 million).
Sky reported operating profit for the six months to Dec. 31
of 595 million pounds, ahead of market forecasts for 586 million
pounds. Revenue rose by 7.6 percent to 3.75 billion pounds,
broadly in line with expectations.
The company increased its interim dividend by 9.1 percent to
12 pence a share.
($1 = 0.6041 British pounds)
(Editing by Neil Maidment, David Goodman and Pravin Char)