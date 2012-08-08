(Corrects headline and first paragraph to show BSkyB wins (not
loses) the appeal, removes misleading comment from Tribunal
ruling)
LONDON Aug 8 British satellite broadcaster
BSkyB won a long-standing dispute over the price it can
charge rivals for its sports content after Britain's Competition
Appeal Tribunal (CAT) ruled in the company's favour on
Wednesday.
The dispute dates back to 2010 when media regulator Ofcom
ordered BSkyB to reduce the amount charged to competitors, such
as Virgin Media and BT for its two most
important SkySports channels in a move designed to increase
market competition.
The price of a single channel was reduced by 23 percent to
10.63 pounds ($16.64) a month, and for both channels by 10.5
percent to 17.14 pounds.
After BSkyB appealed against the ruling, the difference
between both sets of prices were paid into an escrow account by
BT, Virgin Media and Top-UP TV, with the proceeds to distributed
after the case was resolved.
Analysts at Deutsche Bank estimated this week that the
amount held in favour of Virgin Media, assuming the Ofcom
decision was upheld, was about 19 million pounds.
Britain's Competition Commission said last week that BSkyB's
strong position in movies did not adversely affect Britain's
pay-TV market, a decision that was met by dismay by BT and
Virgin Media.
Shares in BSkyB closed at 743 pence on Wednesday, valuing
the group at around 12.35 billion pounds.
($1 = 0.6390 British pounds)
(Reporting by Karolin Schaps; editing by Rhys Jones)