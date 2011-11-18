LONDON Nov 18 British Sky Broadcasting , the media group which has resisted calls from shareholders to oust its chairman James Murdoch over a phone-hacking scandal, has named Martin Gilbert and Matthieu Pigasse as non-executive directors.

Gilbert is the chief executive of fund management group Aberdeen Asset Management and Pigasse is the chief executive at investment bank Lazard France, as well as the owner of French publishing group Les Inrockuptibles.

The two replace the outgoing David Evans and Allan Leighton.

"Martin Gilbert and Matthieu Pigasse will bring wide-ranging expertise to BSkyB. With backgrounds encompassing significant experience in UK public companies and the European media sector, they will complement and add to the existing skills of our board," James Murdoch said in a statement.

Rupert Murdoch's News Corp controls roughly 40 percent of BSkyB. (Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta; Editing by Rosalba O'Brien)