* One of largest jobs announcements since start of Irish crisis

DUBLIN Jan 31 British satelite broadcaster Sky is to create 800 jobs in Ireland, in a boost to a country which has one of the highest unemployment rates in the European Union.

The jobs announcement was one of the biggest by a single company in Ireland since its economic crisis took hold.

Bailed out by the EU/IMF in late 2010 and midway through a punishing eight-year austerity drive, Ireland recorded an unemployment rate last year of 14.2 percent, its highest since 1993 and more than three times the level of 2007.

The jobs will be created over the next two years at a new Sky customer service centre in Dublin to serve the Irish market, the company said in a statement.

Sky, which employs over 18,000 people across the UK and Ireland, plans to create a total of 1,300 new jobs in the UK and Ireland over the next two years, the statement said. (Reporting by Conor Humphries, Editing by Mark Potter)