LONDON Nov 6 British pay-TV group BSkyB
is to own a bigger-than-expected 87 percent of Sky Deutschland
once its takeover closes, increasing its leverage but
also its future earning power from European expansion.
Britain's dominant pay-TV provider agreed in June to pay $9
billion for Rupert Murdoch's 57-percent stake in Sky Deutschland
and all of Sky Italia to create a media company with 20 million
customers.
Under stock market rules, BSkyB extended its 6.75 euros per
share offer for the German business to other shareholders. But
the bid was pitched at a small premium to Sky Deutschland's
price before the deal and the British company had said it was
happy to only take the 57-percent stake.
Citi analysts said the higher than expected take up would
increase leverage and force down short-term earnings, but it
would also result in higher accretion in future years. BSkyB has
said it has the funding in place to complete the deal,
regardless of how many investors take up the offer.
"Although the higher level of take-up inevitably means more
leverage and a higher level of dilution near-term, we are
broadly ambivalent about the level of take-up given the
financing is in place and our constructive view on Sky
Deutschland and the broader Sky Europe deal," they said.
BSkyB has decided its future growth lies in creating a
European pay-TV leader that will operate in Britain, Ireland,
Germany, Austria and Italy, after encountering the toughest
market conditions in its 25-year history.
Having seen off a string of challengers to dominate its home
market, BSkyB, which is in more than 10 million homes in Britain
and Ireland, is now betting that the time is right to enter two
European markets where pay-TV is not yet as popular or
profitable.
