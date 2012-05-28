LONDON May 28 British satellite broadcaster
BSkyB has no current plans to add mobile phone services
to its television, broadband and landline offerings, a spokesman
said on Monday, after the Sunday Times reported it had held
talks about buying mobile spectrum.
Mobile operator Everything Everywhere has been forced to
sell some of its spectrum after becoming Britain's biggest
carrier through the merger of Deutsche Telekom's and
France Telecom's British operations that created it.
The Sunday Times said BSkyB had spoken to Everything
Everywhere about buying some of the spectrum.
The BSkyB spokesman said: "As you might expect we regularly
meet with a wide range of companies to explore and understand
potential opportunities."
"While we continue to extend our leadership in mobile
content, we currently have no plans to offer mobile access
beyond our existing public WiFi network," he said in a statement
emailed to Reuters.
(Reporting by Georgina Prodhan; Editing by Paul Sandle)