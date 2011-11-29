(Corrects paragraph 5 to show 75 pct of shareholders supported
James Murdoch, not 77 pct, after company issued amended
statement)
* 17 pct of shareholders vote against Murdoch, 7 pct abstain
* Excluding News Corp stake, 44 pct vote against or abstain
* Analysts say Murdoch will have to overhaul image
By Kate Holton and Alessandra Prentice
LONDON, Nov 29 BSkyB independent
shareholders dealt James Murdoch a heavy blow on Tuesday with
over 40 percent failing to back his re-election as chairman,
venting their anger at his handling of a phone hacking scandal.
Several major shareholders told Reuters ahead of
the key annual meeting that they would vote against the
38-year-old because they also want a truly independent chairman
rather than an executive of Rupert Murdoch's News Corp,
which owns 39 percent of BSkyB.
While James Murdoch was supported by some
shareholders in the room and given strong support by the board,
the result marks his second investor drubbing in just over a
month after he endured a huge protest vote at News Corp in
October.
News Corp had to withdraw its $12 billion offer for BSkyB in
July following revelations that people working for a News Corp
weekend tabloid, the News of the World, had hacked into the
phones of celebrities and murder victims to secure stories.
Results from Tuesday's vote showed investors representing 75
percent of shares backed James Murdoch but excluding the stake
held by his father's company, support stood at 56 percent with
31 percent opposed to his appointment and 13 percent of votes
withheld.
"He has been given a bloody nose by shareholders in this
vote and there may well be further developments," Tom Powdrill,
a spokesman for the shareholder advisory group PIRC, said. "He
has clearly lost the support of a large number of the company's
owners . "
Legal & General, which holds 2.9 percent of the
BSkyB stock and is the fifth-largest shareholder, told Reuters
it had voted against the re-election of James Murdoch. Standard
Life, which owns less that half a percent of the stock, told the
meeting it had also voted against him.
James Murdoch, who was well regarded as CEO of
BSkyB between 2003 and 2007, had been expected to win
re-election to that role, thanks to the support of family and
allies.
Deputy chairman Nick Ferguson told the annual
general meeting in central London that Murdoch had acted with
integrity throughout his time at the company and said they
supported him in the role.
"James Murdoch is a highly competent man," he said. "Over
the last eight years we ... and the management of Sky have seen
him exhibit only the very highest standards of integrity."
However Guy Jubb, head of governance and stewardship at
Standard Life which manages over 6 million shares, told the
meeting that they had opposed his re-election because of his
conflicts of interest with the largest shareholder.
Murdoch is chairman of News International, News Corp's
British newspaper arm, and deputy chief operating officer at
News Corp.
"We were concerned that James Murdoch remains chairman of
the board and that we should like to see a new and independent
chairman appointed," Jubb said.
"We pointed out that our misgivings had been heightened by
the revelations of stewardship short-comings at the News of the
World, a title for which Mr Murdoch bore a measure of
responsibility."
During the phone hacking furore Murdoch appeared regularly
as a representative of News Corp and among a flurry of
statements also gave evidence to a parliamentary committee that
was later criticised by politicians as being misleading.
British media regulator Ofcom has said it is monitoring
developments in the phone-hacking investigations. It has a duty
to ensure that owners of UK media are "fit and proper."
Shares in BSkyB closed almost flat, slightly below the
blue-chip FTSE index.
"It's a very clear shot against his bows," said Peel Hunt
analyst Patrick Yau. "Some of the current shareholders are
unhappy with his performance, not necessarily to do with BSkyB
because the company has performed quite well, but in terms of
wider issues and perhaps he needs to heed those warnings."
David Stewart, the chief executive of Odey Asset
Management which is the sixth largest shareholder, said the vote
should draw a line under the issue.
"We are pro him, providing his role is not detrimental to
the running of this company," he told Reuters. "In our view it
is not so far, but if it becomes so, then the board have to make
another decision."
Other BSkyB members of the board linked to News Corp also
received smaller protest votes.
Murdoch was not running the newspaper unit when the hacking
took place but critics have accused him of failing to appreciate
the scale of the problem and the impact it could have.
Investors are now concerned that the damage done to the
family name could spread to BSkyB in the eyes of politicians,
regulators and even consumers. So far, significant numbers of
BSkyB customers have not switched away.
(Additional reporting by Sarah Young and Sinead Cruise; Editing
by Sophie Walker, Elaine Hardcastle, Chris Wickham and Helen
Massy-Beresford)