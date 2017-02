LONDON, April 3 BSkyB non-executive Chairman James Murdoch, under fire over his handling of a phone hacking scandal, is to step down from his role at Britain's dominant pay-TV company, the group's news channel reported on Tuesday.

A spokesman for BSkyB declined to comment on the report, which said that Murdoch would step down after a board meeting later on Tuesday.

