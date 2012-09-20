German stocks - Factors to watch on February 13
FRANKFURT/BERLIN, Feb 13 The DAX top-30 index looked set to open 0.1 percent higher on Monday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0715 GMT.
LONDON, Sept 20 Pay-TV group BSkyB is 'fit and proper' to hold a broadcast licence, Britain's media regulator has found, after an investigation sparked by the revelations of criminality at its largest shareholder News Corp .
Ofcom said in a brief statement on Thursday that it had investigated the group after Rupert Murdoch's News Corp admitted some of its journalists had hacked into phones on an industrial basis at its now-defunct News of the World tabloid.
News Corp had been trying to buy the rest of BSkyB it did not already own when the revelations broke. James Murdoch, Rupert's son, was chairman of BSkyB at the time.
FRANKFURT/BERLIN, Feb 11 Private equity firm KKR has acquired a 18.54 percent stake in German market researcher GfK, GfK said, allowing it to drive strategic change with top shareholder GfK Verein.
FRANKFURT, Feb 11 German lighting group Osram has received approval from a U.S. agency for the 400 million euro ($425.52 million) sale of its LEDvance lamps unit to a consortium of Chinese bidders, a spokesman said, bringing the deal closer to completion.