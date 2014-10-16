UPDATE 1-Insurer Munich Re expects lower profit in 2017, shares fall
* Shares 2nd-worst performer on blue-chip DAX index (Recasts with CEO comment, adds analyst, share price, background)
LONDON Oct 16 Britain's BSkyB, in the process of buying Rupert Murdoch's pay-TV companies in Germany and Italy, reported slightly better than expected first-quarter profits due to a broad demand for its services.
Britain's dominant pay-TV provider agreed in June to pay $9 billion to buy Sky Deutschland and Sky Italia to take its hunt for growth into Europe by creating a media powerhouse with 20 million customers.
The group said on Thursday it had added 46,000 net new TV customers in the three months to the end of September, boosting adjusted operating profit by 11 percent to 316 million pounds ($504 million) and slightly ahead of forecasts at 311 million pounds. (1 US dollar = 0.6267 British pound) (Reporting by Kate Holton, Editing by Paul Sandle)
* Shares 2nd-worst performer on blue-chip DAX index (Recasts with CEO comment, adds analyst, share price, background)
* Generics business expanded by acquisition last year (Adds comments from CFO, shares)
LONDON, March 15 Britain's Marshalls said its paving products developed with new finishes, better drainage and easier installation helped drive a 31 percent rise in 2016 pretax profit, boosting its shares on Wednesday.