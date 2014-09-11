Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
March 17 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Friday:
BRUSSELS, Sept 11 European Union antitrust regulators approved on Thursday British broadcaster BSkyB's planned $9 billion takeover of Rupert Murdoch's pay-TV companies in Germany and Italy, which will make it the biggest pay-TV provider in Europe.
The deal is the latest example of traditional entertainment companies reinforcing their operations to compete against more agile Internet rivals.
The merged company will have operations in Britain, Ireland, Germany, Austria and Italy. Sky Italia is Italy's biggest pay-TV operator while Sky Deutschland has seen strong growth.
"The Commission found that the transaction would not lead to any material overlaps in the parties' activities, as they are mainly active in different national markets," the EU competition authority said in a statement. (Reporting by Foo Yun Chee; editing by Adrian Croft)
March 17 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Friday:
* Forent Energy Ltd says board of directors of forent has established an independent committee to investigate strategic alternatives for company
VIENNA, March 17 Austria's supreme court has ruled against Amazon.com in a decade-old dispute over a national levy on sales of blank data storage products, ordering it to pay the fee aimed at supporting musicians and other artists.