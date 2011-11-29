LONDON Nov 29 BSkyB shareholder Standard Life Investments told the company it would like to see an independent chairman at the satellite broadcaster.

Standard Life Investments, a top 30 shareholder in the company, is planning to vote against current chairman James Murdoch's re-election, the fund manager's head of corporate governance Guy Jubb said at BSkyB's annual general meeting on Tuesday.

He added that he hoped the independent directors would note the size of the protest vote and the tone of shareholders and take that into consideration in the future.

James Murdoch is expected to survive a row with investors following a phone hacking scandal and to be re-elected as chairman with the support of News Corp, BSkyB's largest shareholder. (Reporting by Kate Holton, Writing by Sarah Young; editing by Paul Hoskins)