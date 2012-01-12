Drugmaker Stada confirms takeover bid from two companies
Feb 12 German generic drugmaker Stada said it has received two offers for the acquisition of the company, one of which is private equity group Cinven Partners LLP.
LONDON Jan 12 Private equity firm Montagu Private Equity is gearing up for a sale of German bandages maker BSN Medical which is expected to fetch up to 2 billion euros ($2.54 billion), bankers close to the process said on Thursday.
This is the third attempt by Montagu Private Equity to exit the company - the first was in 2008 when it was forced to abandon an auction process in the wake of the financial crisis. Then in 2010 a flotation valuing the company at as much as 2 billion euros failed.
Montagu declined to comment.
Banks are pitching to the private equity firm in a beauty parade to become adviser on the potential sale of BSN Medical, bankers said, and a decision is likely to be made within the next month.
Hamburg-based BSN was formed in 2001 as a joint venture between Smith & Nephew and Beiersdorf. Montagu bought BSN for 1.03 billion euros in December 2005 backed by 755 million euros of debt, with an additional 155 million euros raised in add-on facilities in 2007 according to Thomson Reuters LPC data. ($1=0.7882 euros) (Reporting by Claire Ruckin; Editing by Greg Mahlich)
* Stada Arzneimittel AG confirms receipt of non-binding expressions of interest in takeover bid
Feb 12 German generic drugmaker Stada has received a 3.6 billion euro takeover offer from private equity group Cinven, the Financial Times reported.