LONDON Jan 12 Private equity firm Montagu Private Equity is gearing up for a sale of German bandages maker BSN Medical which is expected to fetch up to 2 billion euros ($2.54 billion), bankers close to the process said on Thursday.

This is the third attempt by Montagu Private Equity to exit the company - the first was in 2008 when it was forced to abandon an auction process in the wake of the financial crisis. Then in 2010 a flotation valuing the company at as much as 2 billion euros failed.

Montagu declined to comment.

Banks are pitching to the private equity firm in a beauty parade to become adviser on the potential sale of BSN Medical, bankers said, and a decision is likely to be made within the next month.

Hamburg-based BSN was formed in 2001 as a joint venture between Smith & Nephew and Beiersdorf. Montagu bought BSN for 1.03 billion euros in December 2005 backed by 755 million euros of debt, with an additional 155 million euros raised in add-on facilities in 2007 according to Thomson Reuters LPC data. ($1=0.7882 euros) (Reporting by Claire Ruckin; Editing by Greg Mahlich)