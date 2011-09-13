* Ofcom bans broadband and phone rollover tie-ins from December

LONDON, Sept 13 British telecoms regulator Ofcom said it is banning contracts which automatically roll forward and tie in consumers, in a move designed to increase competition in the country's phone and broadband market.

The ban, which the regulator said would come into effect from December, could impact telecoms provider BT , which Ofcom said is the largest provider currently offering the so-called "automatically renewable contracts" (ARCs).

"Ofcom's evidence shows that ARCs raise barriers to effective competition by locking customers into long term deals with little additional benefit," Ofcom chief executive Ed Richards said in a statement on Tuesday.

Ofcom said it believed around 15 percent of UK residential customers were on rollover contracts, an agreement which sees new contracts automatically materialise with penalties for leaving unless a customer actively opts out.

BT said it was disappointed by the decision in a statement emailed to Reuters.

"Our customers tell us they are happy with the discounts offered by these contracts and we don't believe there is any evidence that they damage competition," the company said.

The ban will be slightly negative for BT, predicted Execution Noble analyst Will Draper.

"Clearly it's going to bring slightly higher churn to BT which will mean some downwards pressure on its broadband market share and some additional cost in trying to re-sign customers. It's not a good thing but I wouldn't over-estimate it either," he said.

Adept Telecom , Axis Telecom, Eze Talk and iTalk also provide residential rollover contracts while TalkTalk Business , Titan Telecoms, and Optimum Calls provide the same to business users.

Shares in BT were down 0.4 percent to 161.7 pence at 1005 GMT, outperforming Britain's bluechip index which was 1 percent lower. (Reporting by Sarah Young, Editing by Rosalba O'Brien)