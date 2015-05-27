May 27 BT Group PLC : * British telecom plc - transaction in own shares * Commencement of a non-discretionary programme to purchase up to £160 million

worth of ordinary shares to be held as treasury shares * Buyback programme will be managed by J.P. Morgan Securities * Shares held during the period beginning on 27 may 2015 and ending on or

before 29 June 2015 * This forms part of earlier announced c£300m annual share buyback, to help

before 29 June 2015 * This forms part of earlier announced c£300m annual share buyback, to help

offset dilutive effect of maturing all-employee share plans