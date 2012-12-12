Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
LONDON Dec 12 BT Group PLC : * BT completes sale of remaining Tech Mahindra stake * Completed the sale of its remaining 9.1% shareholding (11.6m shares) in Tech
Mahindra Ltd * Sale for total gross cash proceeds of inr 10,114 million (£115.7 million*) at
inr 871.00 per share. * Tech Mahindra remains a key supplier to BT.
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)