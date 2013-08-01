By Keith Weir and Kate Holton
LONDON, July 31 Britain's BT will launch
its much heralded sports TV service on Thursday in the biggest
challenge to the dominance of BSkyB since Rupert Murdoch
launched the pay-TV group over 20 years ago.
The former telecoms monopoly, which has committed around 1
billion pounds ($1.5 billion) to the project, is stepping into
an arena where others have failed, invariably outmanoeuvred by
BSkyB in the battle for programming and subscribers.
But the deep-pocketed, 168-year-old BT has learnt from the
master. While the battle over sports rights grabs the headlines,
the underlying struggle is for supremacy in the triple play
market - the bundling of television, telephone and broadband.
"This is all about broadband," Liberum analyst Ian Whittaker
said. "BT are not in this to get a new stream of revenues, what
they're in this for is to persuade their customers not to churn
(switch) to Sky on broadband."
Sky, 39-percent owned by Murdoch's 21st Century Fox
, has dominated the British pay-TV market in the last
decade and seen off rivals like the Disney-owned ESPN
and the Irish-based challenger Setanta, by using revenue it gets
from more than 10 million households to outbid rivals for
content.
For years it built up its business by luring customers with
the offer of high-quality sports and movie programming. Eyeing
an eventual saturation of the pay-TV market however and rapid
changes in technology, it moved into BT's territory in 2006 to
offer broadband and telephony services.
The move has helped to grow the firm's market value to more
than 13 billion pounds ($20 billion) and its steady growth
stands in contrast to the roller coaster ride endured by BT
which suffered two major profit warnings in 2008 and 2009.
Having shed costs, the telecoms group has started to rebuild
itself by launching a superfast fibre broadband network and an
online TV service that was designed to persuade customers to
upgrade to the quicker, more expensive offering.
The surprise acquisition of Premier League rights is the
icing on the cake for a group that is now valued at double that
of BSkyB.
DAVID BECKHAM EVERYWHERE
The clash between two of Britain's biggest media companies
is already evident on billboards around the country.
Determined to protect its leadership of the broadband
market, BT is offering its sports service free to consumers who
take its broadband. It has 6.8 million customers, which includes
some small businesses, compared with BSkyB's 4.9 million.
BT, whose adverts feature current Premier League players
Gareth Bale and Robin van Persie, said last week that more than
half a million customers had signed up to take the sports
service. It said the number of lines being dropped by consumers
preferring its rivals was at its lowest level in five years.
BSkyB has responded by offering free broadband to consumers
who subscribe to its sports channels for the next year. Its own
ad campaign features former England captain David Beckham
following its Premier League coverage everywhere from his sofa
to his local cafe.
"We feel very good about where Sky Sports is and what we
have got planned," Chief Executive Jeremy Darroch said last
week.
The BT service will go live at 1700 GMT on Thursday, with
soccer action from a pre-season tournament involving Manchester
City and European champions Bayern Munich.
Two weeks later it will help launch the new Premier League
season, the main attraction for many sports fans, with its
rights to 38 live Premier League games per season at a cost of
246 million pounds a year.
BSkyB retains the lion's share of the rights, with 760
million pounds spent on 116 games per season, and while analysts
do not expect Sky customers to depart in droves for BT, it may
make it harder for the pay-TV group to sign up new customers.
BT has made much of the fact that it will have the first
choice of matches for almost half of its games, an advantage
that ESPN did not enjoy. However, BSkyB will show some of the
plum early fixtures including the first three games for
champions Manchester United.
BT, which is basing its studios on the London 2012 Olympic
Park, has signed up for three years for the Premier League and
believes its service will gain momentum as the season goes on.
It has also taken a leaf out of BSkyB's sporting playbook by
boosting its content by buying ESPN's UK operations and
acquiring rights to English club rugby.
BSkyB says its rights to English cricket, Formula One motor
racing and Champions League soccer mean it remains a must-have
service for British sports fans.
It has seen off past threats but BT has deep pockets and big
ambitions, making this clash one to watch.
"BT has laid down a marker," Liberum's Whittaker said. "It's
not going anywhere anytime soon and it's got plenty of cash.
We'll have to wait and see but BSkyB is used to dealing with big
threats."