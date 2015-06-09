Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
LONDON, June 9 Britain's BT said on Tuesday it would offer Champions League soccer matches to new and existing customers of its TV service for free, and to its broadband subscribers for 5 pounds a month, as it ramps up the pressure on arch rival Sky.
BT outbid Sky by paying 897 million pounds ($1.4 billion) for a three-year package of matches, including glamour ties such as Juventus versus Barcelona.
The move was the latest huge bet in BT's strategy to use premium sports programming as a peg to sell its core services of superfast broadband and build a TV service. (Reporting by Kate Holton; editing by Paul Sandle)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order