Sept 20 Comcast Corp (CMCSA.O), the largest
U.S. cable television company, has filed a lawsuit seeking to
void eight network patents held by BT Group Plc (BT.L), the
large British phone company.
According to the complaint, BT is planning to add Comcast
as a defendant in a separate year-old case, and plans to accuse
it of infringing the eight patents by providing cable Internet
and telephone services in the United States.
Comcast said such claims are false. Citing a "substantial
and immediate controversy," it is seeking a court order
declaring both that it has not infringed BT's patents, and that
the patents themselves are invalid.
The patents cover such things as network communications,
pricing methods and "fault monitoring," according to the
complaint made public on Tuesday in U.S. District Court in
Wilmington, Delaware.
BT did not immediately return phone calls seeking comment.
Based in Philadelphia, Comcast in 2010 posted $37.9 billion
of revenue. This year, it took a controlling stake in NBC
Universal, which includes the NBC television network. Comcast's
cable networks include Bravo, MSNBC and USA Network.
BT posted revenue of about $31.5 billion in its fiscal year
ended March 31, a regulatory filing shows. The company operates
in more than 170 countries.
The case is Comcast Cable Communications LLC et al v.
British Telecommunications Plc, U.S. District Court, District
of Delaware, No. 11-00843.
(Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York; Editing by Tim
Dobbyn)