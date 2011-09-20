* Comcast says did not infringe eight BT patents

* BT threatening to add Comcast to lawsuit, Comcast says

* Lawsuit seeks to void patents

Sept 20 Comcast Corp (CMCSA.O), the largest U.S. cable television company, has filed a lawsuit seeking to void eight network patents held by BT Group Plc (BT.L), the large British phone company.

According to the complaint, BT is planning to add Comcast as a defendant in a separate year-old case, and plans to accuse it of infringing the eight patents by providing cable Internet and telephone services in the United States.

Comcast said such claims are false. Citing a "substantial and immediate controversy," it is seeking a court order declaring both that it has not infringed BT's patents, and that the patents themselves are invalid.

The patents cover such things as network communications, pricing methods and "fault monitoring," according to the complaint made public on Tuesday in U.S. District Court in Wilmington, Delaware.

BT did not immediately return phone calls seeking comment.

Based in Philadelphia, Comcast in 2010 posted $37.9 billion of revenue. This year, it took a controlling stake in NBC Universal, which includes the NBC television network. Comcast's cable networks include Bravo, MSNBC and USA Network.

BT posted revenue of about $31.5 billion in its fiscal year ended March 31, a regulatory filing shows. The company operates in more than 170 countries.

The case is Comcast Cable Communications LLC et al v. British Telecommunications Plc, U.S. District Court, District of Delaware, No. 11-00843. (Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York; Editing by Tim Dobbyn)