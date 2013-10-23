LONDON Oct 23 BT said former ARM Chief Executive Warren East would join its board next year, giving the telecoms company the benefit of his experience in growing the chip designer into a world leading mobile technology company.

East, who stepped down from ARM after 12 years at the helm in the summer, will join BT's board as a non-executive director on 1 Feb, 2014, BT said on Wednesday.

BT Chairman Michael Rake said: "(East) brings with him in-depth experience of the technology industry which will be a real asset to the board."