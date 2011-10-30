LONDON Oct 31 Britain's BT has brought forward by one year its target to roll out a fibre network, meaning two thirds of premises will have access to the superfast broadband by the end of 2014.

The British government has been urging the industry to develop faster broadband speeds across the country in its bid to make businesses more competitive and Secretary of State for Culture and Media, Jeremy Hunt, welcomed the news.

BT, which is spending 2.5 billion pounds ($4 billion)to roll out commercial fibre broadband, said it would bring forward around 300 million pounds of investment over the next few years and employ a further 520 engineers as part of the accelerated plan.

Most of the new recruits will be former members of the armed forces.

"Our roll-out of fibre broadband is one of the fastest in the world and so it is great to be ahead of what was an already challenging schedule," Chief Executive Ian Livingston said in a statement.

BT said its roll-out of fibre was well underway, with six million premises already having access to the technology. It said in July that over 200,000 had signed up for the product.

The announcement follows the news earlier this month that it would be able to offer speeds of up to 300 megabits per second to both its retail customers and rivals. BT is making its technology available on an open wholesale basis which means other Internet service providers will also be able to offer the service to their customers.

"BT's accelerated fibre roll-out plan is great news for the UK," Media Secretary Hunt said, adding the access to superfast broadband would help businesses to grow and develop new products and services.

The government has said it intends to offer funds for companies to take fibre broadband into additional, more rural areas and BT intends to bid for the funding. ($1 = 0.619 British Pounds) (Reporting by Kate Holton; Editing by Helen Massy-Beresford)