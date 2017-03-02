LONDON, March 2 BT, Britain's biggest
telecoms group, vowed to improve its customer service for both
the millions of residential consumers and the other telecoms
companies that rely on its network after being stung by
widespread criticism.
Chief Executive Gavin Patterson said the company had been
taken aback by the criticism it received in a regulatory review
of the industry which focused on BT's Openreach unit that runs
the national broadband network.
"Around the DCR (Digital Communications Review), I think it
is fair to say we underestimated the degree of criticism in our
service and in our levels of investment, this has eroded trust
in our brand," he said at the Deloitte and Enders Analysis Media
& Telecoms conference on Thursday.
"We have listened to that criticism and we hope to agree a
settlement that protects the millions of UK households,
businesses and service providers that rely on our
infrastructure."
He said Openreach was "completely open to a more engaged
industrial debate about the future of our network with all
Openreach customers".
"When it comes to our (consumer and business) customers, let
me be absolutely clear, our service must get better."
