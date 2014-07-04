UPDATE 1-Toshiba seeking to extend Tuesday deadline for Q3 disclosure -sources
LONDON, July 4 Britain's BT has agreed an insurance and reinsurance deal to protect its pension scheme against the costs associated with increases in life expectancy, it said on Friday.
The former state telecoms group has the largest private sector defined pension plan in Britain.
BT said the arrangements it had taken out would cover over 25 percent of the scheme's total exposure to improvements in longevity, covering some 16 billion pounds ($27 billion) of the scheme's liabilities.
The trustee has set up a wholly owned insurance company, which has in turn reinsured the longevity risk with The Prudential Insurance Company of America.
BT said the agreement would not require additional contributions to be made by it.
TOKYO, March 13 Japan's Toshiba Corp is seeking to extend its Tuesday deadline for submitting official third-quarter earnings due to disagreements with auditors over issues at its U.S. nuclear unit Westinghouse, sources familiar with the matter said.