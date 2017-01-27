LONDON Jan 27 BT, the telecoms group
reeling from an accounting scandal and a slowdown in its
government work, said it was seeing record growth in its EE
mobile unit and good momentum in consumer operations in a bid to
reassure investors.
In results overshadowed by the profit warning on Tuesday
that wiped out a fifth of its market value, the group said it
had added 83,000 broadband customers in its third quarter, while
260,000 switched to faster fibre connections.
"I am deeply disappointed with the unacceptable practices by
some that we've found," Chief Executive Gavin Patterson said.
Adjusted core earnings for the quarter rose 18 percent to
1.87 billion pounds, it said.
(Reporting by Paul Sandle; editing by Kate Holton)