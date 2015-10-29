LONDON Oct 29 Britain's BT, riding high after receiving the go-ahead to buy mobile operator EE on Wednesday, edged market expectations with a 2 percent rise in second-quarter revenue on an underlying basis, helped by new TV customers.

The group posted revenue of 4.38 billion pounds ($6.7 billion) for the quarter, in which it added a record 106,000 TV customers. Core earnings fell 1 percent to 1.4 billion pounds, in line with exepectations, which it said reflected investment in its sports programming.

Analysts had forecast revenue of 4.3 billion pounds.

($1 = 0.6555 pounds) (Reporting by Paul Sandle; editing by Kate Holton)