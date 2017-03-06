LONDON, March 6 Britain's BT has won the
rights to broadcast the UEFA Champions League and Europa League
for another three years in a 1.18 billion pound ($1.45 billion)
deal that locks out arch-rival Sky from the
competition.
Britain's biggest broadband and mobile operator said it was
in a strong position to monetise its investment of around 394
million pounds a season through subscription, wholesale,
commercial, and advertising revenues.
The three year deal runs from the 2018/19 season.
BT first won the rights to show the Champions League in
2013, beating Sky with a deal worth 299 million pounds a year
and signalling its intention to become a serious player in the
sports broadcasting market.
($1 = 0.8141 pounds)
