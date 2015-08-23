Aug 23 BT Group Plc's Americas unit
president has called on the United States to require that
telecoms rivals allow access to their networks at regulated
prices, the Financial Times reported Sunday.
Bas Burger, president of the British provider's Americas
operation, told the Financial Times a lack of regulation has
hampered competition in the United States, where AT&T Inc
and Verizon Communications Inc control some 80 percent of
the telephone and broadband lines used by homes and businesses.
Burger said BT Group must pay large fees to the U.S. rivals to
carry data over these wires, which is forcing BT to charge
customers more.
(Reporting by Jeffrey Dastin in New York; editing by Andrew
Roche)