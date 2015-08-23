(Adds detail on accusations, background)
Aug 23 A BT Group Plc executive has
called for the United States to require its telecommunications
companies to allow access to their networks at regulated prices,
similar to rules in place in the United Kingdom, the Financial
Times reported on Sunday.
Bas Burger, president of the British company's Americas
unit, told the newspaper that a lack of regulation has hampered
competition in the United States, where AT&T Inc and
Verizon Communications Inc control about 80 percent of
the telephone and broadband lines used by homes and businesses.
Burger said BT Group must charge customers more because it has
to pay large fees to the U.S. rivals to carry data over these
wires.
Contracts BT and others have with the U.S. telecoms should
be regulated to guarantee a minimum quality of service, he said.
For example, the U.S. companies have no specific time frame for
fixing an outage that takes down one of BT's networks, the
report said.
Verizon, AT&T and BT were not immediately available for
comment.
British telecom regulator Ofcom is considering a breakup of
BT, the country's dominant provider, after its rivals accused it
of abusing its market position and failing to invest in the
broadband networks that the rivals rely on.
