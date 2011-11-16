(Corrects date in seventh paragraph to 2014 from 2015 following
clarification from company)
* Move could speed up rollout of superfast broadband
* Fujitsu says confident to move forward
LONDON, Nov 16 Openreach, the
infrastructure division of BT, said it would open
commercial access to its telegraph poles and ducts to other
operators later this month, in a move that could speed up the
rollout of superfast broadband across Britain.
The announcement comes after Openreach lowered the prices
it would charge operators to use the infrastructure in October
after talks with the regulator Ofcom and operators.
Fujitsu, which is trialling the service and which
connected its first customers in the Wirral in North West
England last week, welcomed the development.
"Whilst there are still some points of detail we're working
through ahead of commercial launch, we've been reassured by
Openreach's collaborative approach towards pricing and product
development, which gives us the confidence to move forward,"
said Andy Stevenson, head of Fujitsu Telecommunications Europe.
Openreach chief executive Liv Garfield said: "Pole and duct
access will enable communications providers to deliver superfast
broadband speeds in areas outside the existing commercial
footprint, so we felt it was important to launch the product as
fast as possible."
BT said last month it would offer superfast broadband speeds
of up to 300 megabits per second both to its retail customers
and rivals from next spring.
It is investing 2.5 billion pounds ($4 billion) to make
fibre broadband services available to two thirds of UK premises
by the end of 2014.
The government is making 830 million pounds available in the
period up to 2017 to encourage operators to extend the superfast
network into other regions.
($1 = 0.632 British Pounds)
