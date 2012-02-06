(Adds details on charges)
LONDON Feb 6 British telecoms regulator
Ofcom proposed cutting the prices former incumbent BT Group
can charge other operators for access to its network on
Monday.
Ofcom said the price of a fully unbundled line to a
property, where a communications provider takes over the line to
provide broadband and telephone services, would drop to 87.41
pounds from 91.50 pounds.
The cost of a line used solely for broadband would be 11.92
pounds, down from a wholesale price of 14.70 pounds, while line
rental for telephone services will be 98.81 pounds for financial
year 2012-2013 against 103.68 pounds before.
BT provides wholesale access to its network to hundreds of
other telecom providers through its Openreach subsidiary.
The new prices -- the third set since Openreach was created
in 2006 -- will be submitted to the European Commission for
review. Ofcom said it expects to publish a final decision in
early March.
(Reporting by Paul Sandle)