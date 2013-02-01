LONDON Feb 1 Strong demand for broadband and
tight cost control helped Britain's BT to post a
better-than-expected 7 percent rise in third-quarter profit, and
to keep its outlook unchanged.
In a continuation of the strategy that has sent shares in
the group to a near five-year high, BT said it had recorded
profits in the three months to December 31 of 675 million pounds
($1.07 billion), compared with a forecast of 632 million pounds.
Group revenues, weighed down by regulation and recession,
were down 6 percent and down 3 percent on an underlying basis
excluding transit revenues.
The group was boosted by 122,000 new broadband customers
after it employed more engineers in recent months, and the move
by more than a million of its BT Retail customers to take its
faster BT Fibre product.