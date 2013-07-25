LONDON, July 25 More than half a million customers have signed up to take BT's new sports service, the group said on Thursday, as it reported a final set of results under Ian Livingston to cap off his five-years at the helm.

The 167-year-old former state monopoly, which was brought down in 2008 and 2009 by a series of profit warnings, posted first quarter revenue and core earnings slightly ahead of forecasts driven by heavy cost cuts and a good performance from the retail division.

The results underlined the changes made by Livingston, with costs down and investment focused on a new fibre network and a TV service in a bid to bring the group back to revenue growth again after a four-year downturn.

For the first quarter, revenue was down a better-than-expected 1 percent to 4.5 billion pounds ($6.9 billion), with core earnings also down 1 percent. Adjusted profit before tax however was up by 5 percent and comfortably ahead of consensus due to the strong performance by the retail division.