LONDON, July 25 More than half a million
customers have signed up to take BT's new sports service,
the group said on Thursday, as it reported a final set of
results under Ian Livingston to cap off his five-years at the
helm.
The 167-year-old former state monopoly, which was brought
down in 2008 and 2009 by a series of profit warnings, posted
first quarter revenue and core earnings slightly ahead of
forecasts driven by heavy cost cuts and a good performance from
the retail division.
The results underlined the changes made by Livingston, with
costs down and investment focused on a new fibre network and a
TV service in a bid to bring the group back to revenue growth
again after a four-year downturn.
For the first quarter, revenue was down a
better-than-expected 1 percent to 4.5 billion pounds ($6.9
billion), with core earnings also down 1 percent. Adjusted
profit before tax however was up by 5 percent and comfortably
ahead of consensus due to the strong performance by the retail
division.